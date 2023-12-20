Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,176 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $122.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.