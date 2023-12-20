Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 1,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 85,694 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $212.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Read Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.