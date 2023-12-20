Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

