Legacy Private Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock worth $27,911,403. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.82. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.