Legacy Private Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $470,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.