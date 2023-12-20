Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $224.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.76. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.64.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

