Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $576,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.