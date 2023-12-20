Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $547,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,082.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after buying an additional 1,151,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.30. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

