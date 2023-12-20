Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $482,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $131.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.