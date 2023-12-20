Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $469,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.84. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $146.17 and a 12 month high of $171.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

