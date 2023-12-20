Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

