Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $402,000 Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.