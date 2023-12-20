Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.61.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

