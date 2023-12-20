Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

