Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.70.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.