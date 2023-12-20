Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Shares of 23,533 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 867.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 69,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at about $889,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 113,471.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $624,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWCO opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

