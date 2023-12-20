Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 162,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.69 and its 200 day moving average is $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $214.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

