Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 1,297 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $214.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

