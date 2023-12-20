Legacy Private Trust Co. Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $224.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.01, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.