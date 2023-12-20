Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 5,216 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

