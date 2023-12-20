Legacy Bridge LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

