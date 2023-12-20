Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

CSCO stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.