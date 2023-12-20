Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 517,624 shares of company stock valued at $170,064,214. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $350.36 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $353.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.05 and a 200 day moving average of $306.30. The company has a market capitalization of $900.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

