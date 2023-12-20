KeyCorp Weighs in on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note issued on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

