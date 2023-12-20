KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $15.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,541,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

