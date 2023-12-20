Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) VP Ryan S. Noble Sells 1,250 Shares

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $32,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,227.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of KEQU stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 172,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

