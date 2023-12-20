Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $497,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

