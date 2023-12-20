Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,927,000 after buying an additional 447,560 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

