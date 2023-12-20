Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $20,006,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 177,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $69.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

