Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 124.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

