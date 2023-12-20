Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.89.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UNH opened at $524.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $484.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock worth $104,507,072. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

