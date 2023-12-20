JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 129,931 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 12,583 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.