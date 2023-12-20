JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to “Overweight”

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $148.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $123.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.27.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

