JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) to Neutral

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 4.2 %

Insider Transactions at Lightspeed Commerce

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$25.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$26.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.70.

In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. Also, Senior Officer Kady Srinivasan sold 1,558 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.83, for a total value of C$26,221.14. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,811 shares of company stock worth $577,286. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

