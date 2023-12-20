JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

