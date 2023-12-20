JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $343.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 70.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $201.71 on Monday. NICE has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $231.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

