Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) to Hold

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $825.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $759.00.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $830.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $534.01 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $771.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

