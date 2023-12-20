JCIC Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,988 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,805,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $7,031,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $448.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day moving average is $67.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

