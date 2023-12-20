Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Short Interest Update

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

