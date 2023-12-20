iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $304.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

