iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Choreo LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWS opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $495.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

