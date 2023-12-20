iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 592,694 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372,430 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 176,262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWI opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

