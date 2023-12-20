iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.7% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV stock opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The company has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

