iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $479.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

