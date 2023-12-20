iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.96 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.