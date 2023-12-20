iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2,629.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $131,538,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,574,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.