InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.71 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

About InVivo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

