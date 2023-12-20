Investors Buy Large Volume of POINT Biopharma Global Call Options (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 20,626 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 162% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,869 call options.
Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.35.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 39.62%. Equities analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
PNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
