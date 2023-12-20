Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Position Reduced by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

