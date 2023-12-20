Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Position Increased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 86,850 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $549,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMU opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.0548 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.